Mayers Road house fire, third fire in 3 days Loop Barbados

In three days, there have been just as many house fires, with today’s blaze in My Lord’s Hill, St Michael completely destroying a home of seven.

The time of call was 8:11 am and the response was dispatched at 8:12 am, to Mayers Road, My Lord’s Hill.

Water tender 3 and HM 1 with eight fire officers under the command of Subofficer Nicholls. The response came from the Bridgetown Fire Station.

The wooden structure was the home to one adult and her six children. It was fully extinguished at 9:31 am.

Yesterday’s early morning house fire at Heddings, St Philip, had two fatalities. Meanwhile, the third fire, on May 7, 2023, destroyed a house at Passage Road, St Michael, just after 8 am. There were no injuries reported on Sunday.