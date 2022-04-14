Mavericks to host football fiesta over the Easter weekend | Loop Barbados

This Easter weekend is expected to see a return of some local customs which have been absent for the past two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Activities such as kite flying competitions, picnics and Easter bonnet parades are a welcomed attraction after being in the wilderness for obvious reasons.

Another activity which is scheduled to make a return to the Easter holiday traditions is football in the form of a “soccerama”, or as Mavericks Sports Club refer to it, a football fiesta.

This Easter weekend, the Mavericks Sports Club will host the Masters Easter Football Fiesta at the Police Sports Club, Weymouth.

Starting from tomorrow, 12 teams will compete over four days to be crowned the inaugural winners of the Masters Easter Football Fiesta.

Technical Director of the club Arnold Brathwaite said originally, they wanted to contain the number of registered teams to 10, but there was an overwhelming interest shown by the masters’ football community, which led to the organizing committee settling at 12 teams.

Brathwaite and event coordinator Carlos Jackman stated the tournament will allow local teams to prepare for the ever-popular Barbados Invitational Masters Football Classic (BIMFC), also known as the international masters’ competition, scheduled for June, later this year.

“We haven’t played football for a long time, so it’s a warmup for the international masters and also, Mavericks is here to help football, so we just want to restart football in a constructive manner”, said Jackman.

Along with the masters’ competition, spectators will have the opportunity to see the next generation of superstars as each game day will kick-off at 9:00 am with a duel between two selected youth teams.