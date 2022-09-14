Mavericks SC wins big in the BFA Women’s Super League Loop Barbados

Kickstart Rush Genesis Women continued their fine run of form in the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Women’s Super League with a convincing win last Sunday evening at the Bridgefield playing field.

Kickstart Rush Genesis claimed their third successive victory when they defeated Technique FC 4-0 and reside at the top of the table with nine points.

Fitts Village Football Club Femeni are close on Kickstart’s heels with seven points, following their 2-0 win against Pinelands FC.

Related Article Sport By Renaldo Gilkes

Perennial powerhouse the University of the West Indies (UWI) Blackbirds displayed needed all of their experience to defeat a young and fearless RF Prime 3-2 at the Mahaica playing field in Speightstown.

While in the final encounter of the weekend, the Combined Clubs remained winless as they suffered another heavy defeat, this time going down to Mavericks SC 8-0.