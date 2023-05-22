Mavericks SC dismiss rivals Technique FC in BFA Women’s Premiership Loop Barbados

Barbados Football Association (BFA) Women’s Premier League front runners Weymouth Wales and Paradise FC were in winners’ row last Saturday evening, as the latest round of matches took place at the home of football; the BFA Wildey Turf.

Wales and Paradise’s success came in contrasting fashion.

Wales defeated Pinelands FC 5-0 in the opening fixture, while FVFC Femini were generous enough to surrender three points and three goals to Paradise, as they were unable to field a team for their 8 p.m. match.

The Carrington Village ladies gave the early spectators a goal treat as they easily dismissed Pinelands.

Two goals from Tiana Bynoe gave Wales the perfect start to the game. The national forward scored in the 11th and 37th minutes.

Asha Stevenson converted from the penalty spot in the 42nd minute to send Wales into the break with a comfortable 3-0 lead.

Tiffany White (55th) and substitute Christaline Chandler (82nd) completed the score card for the league leaders.

In the 6 p.m. encounter, Mavericks SC won against rivals Technique FC 6-2.

It was the perfect return for national team duo Makala Alleyne and Felicia Jarvis.

Alleyne was the main destroyer of the Technique defense, scoring four goals on the night. She scored in the 25th, 67th, 69th and 87th minutes.

Terena Clarke registered a brace, with her goals coming in the 52nd and 96th minutes.

Jarvis got on the scoresheet in the 59th minute and Adrianna Johnson-Leacock added to the tally in the 79th minute.

FVFC Femini’s gift to Paradise ensured that the Dover lasses stayed within a point of Wales who have 17 points from seven matches.