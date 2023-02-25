Mavado Returns With “Pain” Featuring Dexta Daps and Jay-A

Mavado is back on the music scene with a new song featuring Dexta Daps and Jay-A.

The Gully Gad has been going through a lot in his personal life, which may have affected his career, so it’s good to see him back in his element doing what he loves, music. For his new song, Mavado enlists Dexta Daps and Jay-A for a gritty street anthem produced by Sponge Music and Mansions Records. As usual, the singjay didn’t disappoint with this new banger released with an accompanying music video.

“We a come from real bad life/ Some Jeepers Creepers life/ Where the dogs them no sleep at night/ If yo f–k around then a real drive by/ Me play me part yes./ Now a Dudus badness man a talk,” Vado sings. Daps handled the cook singing, “The world full a haters the streets no have no love, no love/ Cyan lef your thing them make shot sing like chorus, chorus/ Me see friend a kill friend a get famous, no love, no love.”

Mavado, Jay-A, and Dexta Daps all appeared in the music video, which was recently shot in South Florida, with Starr Dawkins making a cameo.

At the top of the year, Mavado released his new single, “21 Psalm.” Last year he also released a handful of new music, including “Location,” “Thunderclap,” and “Feelings.”