Mavado Returns With New Song “Feelings” – Listen

Mavado may be late to the party, but his connection with Chimney Records is so electric that the entertainer’s late arrival doesn’t hinder his work on the Upstairs Riddim that was released late last year.

The GullyGad is wearing his heart on his sleeves even if it burns to ashes, as he depicts in the visualizer that was released along with the song. Vado gets also gets transformed into an animated game character, as too his female companion, who is left to pick up the pieces in a mental hospital while wearing a straitjacket.

It’s clear from “Feelings” that Mavado doesn’t want to get tied down in any relationship, that’s of course, in song, since Mr. Brooks has been happily married to Monique McKenzie since 2012. The singjay melodically flows over the riddim track done by Chimney, a secret the deejay unlocked early in his career that led to the creation of numerous classics over the years.

“F*ck her so much left hart inna feelings/She love me so much me lef har inna feelings,” he sings throughout the chorus while adding in the verse, “She say me f***ed up and me heartless but she love me regardless/Not because me have a heart me can’t go heartless.”

One fan was ecstatic about the release and further shared just how confident he was in the entertainer’s ability to deliver quality.

“Mavado has broken several barriers within the music industry, and it seems him naah plan to stop either. every-time mavado drop a new song, I have never worried if it’s a hit or not because this man only releases quality, mavado much respect mi artist,” he shared.

Two weeks ago, Mavado dropped another single, “Money & Done,” which has been steadily raking in the views. It should be interesting to see just how this one does.

Check out the track below.