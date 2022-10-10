Matthew Wright jumps another 48 spots with 6th place finish in Asia Loop Barbados

Barbados’ Elite men’s triathlete Matthew Wright is just climbing higher and higher up on the world rankings list with every ride.

After his latest event in Samarkand, Uzbekistan in Central Asia, Wright finished sixth in the 2022 Asia Triathlon Cup Samarkand and moved from 193rd to 145th in the world.

His swim time of 00:17:38 was actually the second fastest time amongst the top six finishers, his ride time was 00:57:15, the third fastest, and where he fell out of the top three was with his run time of 00:30:53. His overall time was 01:46:58.

However, this sixth-place finishing time was even better than his gold-medal time of 01:51:20 on October 1 during the 2022 Asia Triathlon Cup Aqaba.