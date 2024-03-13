Mastercard appoints Kiki Del Valle to lead the Caribbean Loop Barbados

Mastercard, a global leader in technology in the payments space, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kiki Del Valle as the Division President for North Latin America, encompassing key regions such as Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

This strategic move reinforces Mastercard’s commitment to sustained growth in an ever-evolving and competitive landscape.

Del Valle is a strategic and results-driven executive leader with more than two decades of experience in digital transformation, global product development, financial inclusion, public-private partnerships and leading teams across regions worldwide. With over 15 years of dedicated service to Mastercard, Del Valle brings a wealth of experience to her new role.

Having held diverse leadership positions in the US, Global, and Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) regions, including Market Development, Digital Partnerships, and Digital Products, Kiki has consistently demonstrated her ability to drive meaningful impact and foster innovation.

Under her leadership, Mastercard has engaged with industry stakeholders across crucial segments, fostering strategic dialogues that have solidified the company’s position as the preferred partner for fintech collaborations. Kiki’s track record exemplifies her dedication to advancing Mastercard’s goals in a rapidly changing financial landscape.

Beyond her professional achievements, Del Valle is a gender advocate, actively championing diversity and inclusion within Mastercard. Serving as the Executive Sponsor for the US Hispanic Group and Women Leadership Networks in Latin America and the Caribbean, she has been instrumental in promoting and empowering women and minorities in leadership roles.

Del Valle’s commitment extends to community engagement and social responsibility, serving as a board member for WaterAid Americas and the Damas Foundation in Puerto Rico. Throughout her career, she has mentored more than 100 women and fintech founders across the Americas. Amongst some of her accomplishments are the development of the Tech for Good Association in Latin America, a private partnership to accelerate digital and financial inclusion efforts across the region in 2020, serving as the executive sponsor of Start Path Empodera empowering women in Colombia and Peru through mentoring and the development of business skill sets, and the formation of TodasConectadas, a digitization platform developed in partnership with UN Women and Microsoft to help digitize women MSMEs across the entire Latin America region.

Mastercard expressed confidence that Del Valle’s extensive experience, strategic vision, and commitment to inclusive growth will play a pivotal role in propelling the company’s success in North Latin America and the Caribbean. The appointment marks an exciting chapter for Mastercard as it continues to navigate and lead in the dynamic world of technology and payments.