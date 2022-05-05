Massy Group officially sells Massy United Insurance Ltd | Loop Barbados

The Massy Group has completed the sale of Massy United Insurance.

Effective May 4, 2022, the Group sold 100 per cent of the share capital of Massy United Insurance Ltd. (“MUIL”) to the Bermuda-based Coralisle Group Ltd., after receiving all regulatory approvals.

Initially, the announcement of the proposed sale came on September 7, 2021.

According to a press release, the sale of this successful business is consistent with the Group’s strategy to focus its operations around its three main portfolios. This transaction represents the Group’s exit from the property and casualty insurance business and as we exit the insurance business, we wish to thank all stakeholders for their continued support and assure our customers of continued coverage and service with the new owners.