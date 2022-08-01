Masqueraders head to highway for Grand Kadooment jump Loop Barbados

Grand Kadooment is off to a good start.

From 8 am, hundreds descended upon Massy Warrens car park to gather with their respective bands. Eleven bands will be jumping along the new route which travels from Warrens to Emancipation Statue (Bussa Roundabout), and then back down the ABC Highway to the National Stadium.

The bands are Blue Box Cart, Aura Experience, Envy Mas, HIV Commission Truck, Colorz Entertainment, Eunoia Mas, Betty West, Khepri Kulture, Zulu International, Passion Vybz, Romp International, Kontact Band, Krave the Band and the Revellers Band will be the last to head down to the National Stadium.

Thus far, police have reported no major incidents.