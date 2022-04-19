Mask mandates for US airlines servicing the Caribbean | Loop Barbados

With a federal judge in the United States striking down mask mandates on transportation across the country, many airlines have revised their policies on masks.

For those travelling from the Caribbean to the US or vice versa, please take note of the changes and be advised that while airlines may not require masks, some airports and destinations still do.

Here are the updated mask policies that have been communicated by the various airlines that service the Caribbean.

Delta Airlines

Effective immediately, masks are optional for all airport employees, crew members and customers inside US airports and on board all aircraft domestically, as well as on most international flights.Delta employees and customers may continue wearing masks if they so choose.

United Airlines

Masks are no longer required on domestic flights, select international flights (dependent upon the arrival country’s requirements) or at US airports. You can still wear a mask if you choose.

JetBlue

Mask wearing will now be optional on JetBlue. While no longer required, customers and crew members are welcome to continue wearing masks in terminals and onboard aircraft.

Regardless of the US rule change, customers and crewmembers who are traveling internationally should always have a mask with them in case they continue to be required at their destination.

American Airlines

Face masks will no longer be required for customers and team members at US airports and on domestic flights. Please note face masks may still be required based on local ordinances, or when traveling to/from certain international locations based on country requirements. Customers and team members may choose to continue to wear masks at their own discretion.

Frontier Airlines

Masks are now optional on domestic flights, however, certain airports or countries may still require masks, so check the policy at your destination prior to departure.