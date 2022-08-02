Mase Addresses Fivio Foreign $5K Deal, Claims He Gave Rapper $750K

Rapper Mase is defending himself from Fivio Foreign’s claim that he was signed for $5,000 and that the Bad Boy rapper did not do anything for him.

Mase recently joined “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game” days after Fivio was on the same podcast where he spoke about his earlier deal with Mase’s RichFish label.

Mase admitted that Fivio Foreign did receive $5,000, but overall he gave him $750,000. In his interview, he called the statements “reckless.” “What he came up here and said was very reckless,” Mase said. “At one time, I gave him $5,000, but I gave him $750,000…” he said.

However, the former Bad Boy rapper clarified that he didn’t give Fivio $750,000 but helped him negotiate a deal. “I set him up to do a deal to where I can control the deal, make the deal what it should be because I knew if he had the leverage, he would go in there and sell both of us out,” Ma$e said.

Mase, however, said he set up Fivio’s deal with Columbia Records a year later and admitted that he took more than 50% of the second deal from the rapper. “Then, when we went in the building, I took $800,000 and he took $700,000,” Mase added. “The reason why it went down to $700,000 is because when I gave him $750,000 and I took $750,000, he owed me $50,000.”

On Monday (August 1), a photo of the contract was shared by TMZ, confirming that the only monies ever given by Mase to Fivio were an advance for $5,000. Other details also showed that the contract which takes a staggering 50% of Fivio’s royalties and other income.

“Company shall also pay to Artist 50% of the “net advances, royalties or receipts” actually received by Company from the exploitation of Artist’s Recordings and other materials concerning Artist,” the clause read.

It was further supplemented by another sub-clause which said that Fivio’s actual payouts may be even lower than expected as Mase’s company would pay all third-party costs out of Fivio’s share.

“Company shall be entitled to deduct all third party costs and expenses concerning Artist including but not limited to third party producers, mixers, and re-mixers monies for marketing, promotion, shopping artist development, manufacturing, Company’s legal fees in negotiating agreements relating to Artist,” the clause read.

The agreement also claims 75% of the minimum statutory rate of the rights of all songs licensed to Fivio’s name in the United States and Canada.

Meanwhile, Mase continues to receive backlash for his treatment of the Drill rapper. Fivio Foreign’s friends have also jumped in to defend the New York rapper with their own receipts as to the true role of Mase in Fivio’s rap career.

The “Big Drip” rapper’s friend Ether Da Connect shared a video of Fivio speaking with Ma$e, but the artist does not want to state the amount he paid him.

“How much did you put into me, bro?” Fivio Foreign asks Mase.

Ether accused Mase of “twisting s**t around… The whole point is you ain’t put in & you ain’t help [Fivio Foreign] create his buzz which is what got him his deal.”

In the meantime, Mase has gone on to claim that he helped Fivio to coin terms that he used in his song, including the word ‘viral’ and his “ayy ayy ayy,” saying although Fivio had been using those terms long before the 2018 contract was signed to Mase.