Marzville is a father in 7th Heaven Loop Barbados

This has not been an easy year for Omar ‘Marzville’ McQilkin as a dad, but he is grateful to have his clan still intact for another Father’s Day.

Marzville is a father of seven – five girls and two boys.

Akia 18, Shakala 15, Atiya 14, Naimah 13, Soraya-Marie 10, Joshua is seven and the youngest Akanni is three going four this Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

On May 8, Akia was involved in a serious car crash. The driver in the other vehicle fled the scene but was subsequently caught by police after witness appeals were issued.

Akia was hospitalized for over a month with her injuries as she awaited her surgery. She was finally discharged last week after a successful surgery. Akia is on the mend at home. Her dad could not be happier after anxiously and frustratingly waiting for her surgery date to finally come. Unavoidable postponements on the part of the medical team kept pushing back the date but she’s home with family now, and that was one cherry on top of Marzville’s 2023 Father’s Day.

Talking to Loop about the specialty of this year, Marzville said he is making sure to teach his children a few pertinent lessons.

“Family is important. We must stick together. Love each other.”

Today on his social media as he gave a Happy Father’s Day greeting to his 127K followers, he also shared pictures of some of his children turning up with cute gifts to celebrate him. He got a homemade card from Joshua saying ‘I love my daddy. You are the best’. Akanni colored his picture himself and presented dad with a Happy Father’s Day balloon. Naimah also came with a Best Dad Ever balloon, a card and a gift.

Beaming and gushing over his children and his gifts, we asked Marzville what’s his favourite thing about being a dad, to which he said:

“It made me a get-up-and-make-things-happen person; don’t wait on anybody for a handout, kick down doors if I have to.”

Asked what he loves most about being his children’s father, he said with a huge smile and laugh: “All look like me!”

Enjoying being the centre of attention today, next up the Ruffness King is going “whole night” this season when he’s off the clock as a dad, in order to continue providing for his precious seven.