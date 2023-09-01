Martin Guptill leads Knight Riders to massive victory over Royals Loop Barbados

Martin Guptill scored an unbeaten century as a dominant display saw Trinbago Knight Riders recorded a resounding 133-run victory over Barbados Royals on Wednesday night.

The victory unfolded in the 13th match of the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Barbados Royals won the toss and chose to field first, initially restricting the Trinbago Knight Riders before a fantastic 108-run partnership between Guptill (101 not out) and captain Kieron Pollard (46) fired the Knight Riders to a total of 194-5 off their allotted 20 overs.

Dwayne Bravo (left), Andre Russell (2nd left) and Kieron Pollard (right) of Trinbago Knight Riders celebrate the dismissal of Jason Holder of Barbados Royals.

Barbados Royals’ chase was derailed in the powerplay, as they lost four wickets, and were unable to recover. Eventually, they were bowled out for 61 in 12.1 overs, as Trinbago Knight Riders cruised an easy victory

Trinbago Knight Riders had a cautious start to their innings, with Guptill at one point 20 runs from 20 balls, having also lost the wickets of Mark Deyal (27) and Nicholas Pooran (6). However, the complexion of the innings changed once Pollard came out to bat, as he put on a sensational stand with Guptill that swung the momentum of the game.

Guptill, who struck nine sixes in his innings, would eventually reach his century in the final over, coming from just 58 balls. It was the first century of this season CPL and catapulted Trinbago Knight Riders to an imposing total.

Barbados Royals suffered a severe setback in their chase as both openers, Rahkeem Cornwall and Kyle Mayers were dismissed without scoring in the opening over by Jamaican allrounder Andre Russell.

Shortly afterward Alick Athanaze (2) and Laurie Evans (5) would also lose their wickets to leave the Royals reeling at 20 for four in the fifth over. A key moment then occurred as captain Rovman Powell would lose his wicket for 10 with the first ball after the powerplay, with wickets then falling at regular intervals, the Barbados Royals would be bowled out for 61, ensuring Trinbago Knight Riders securing the largest margin of victory in CPL history.

Barbados Royals will be back in action on Thursday night as they face off against defending champions Jamaica Tallawahs at the Kensington Oval.

Summerised scores:

Trinbago Knight Riders 194/5 (Guptill 100*, Pollard 46; Holder 2/39; Merwe 1/32)

Barbados Royals 61 all out (Holder 14, Powell 10, Ahmad 10; Salamkheil 4/14, Russell 3/13).