Marriott International ‘happy’ to invest $100m in Elegant renovations Loop Barbados

Marriott International stands by their decision to purchase the Elegant Hotel Group and are now poised to happily invest millions more in Barbados post-COVID to renovate the properties and raise their standards.

Revealing that they are not deterred by the pandemic, the delays nor inflation was Caribbean & Managing Director – All-Inclusive, Area Vice President Alex Fiz, who told Loop Business that Marriott is still pleased with the acquisition.

I don’t believe that Barbados is more expensive to renovate or build a new hotel

He said:

“When we acquired this portfolio in 2019, we have a plan for renovations, unfortunately, when you account for three years of inflation plus the supply-chain that was affected due to COVID, we’re now going to spend a lot more money that the original expectations, but we are very happy to do so.”

He explained, “The products deserve it and the market deserves.”

In his brief address at The House by Elegant – All-inclusive in Paynes Bay, St James, he told the travel and tourism representatives on island for the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) Marketplace 41, “We’re doing these renovations – Marriott is committed to invest $100 million into the portfolio of Elegant and we’re so happy to do that in this market.”

The renovations are now entering another phase. Marriott has their sample rooms ready and now according to Fiz, it’s time to purchase all furniture and decorate the rooms and “hire of course a significant number of people.”

Speaking to the employment opportunities afforded to Bajans at this time, he added, “I think that the opportunity that we have is to leverage any local talented professionals that can help us, as well as finding local expertise when it comes to some interior design, decoration to maintain the sense of locale of these hotels.”

Asked if it was costly to complete renovations in Barbados in comparison to other locations where they are expanding and renovating too, he said not really.

“I don’t believe that Barbados is more expensive to renovate or build a new hotel than in other islands. I think it’s on par.”