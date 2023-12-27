Mark Williams passes away Loop Barbados

Former Member of Parliament Mark Williams has passed away at age 83.

The prominent politician, broadcaster and promoter was “called home” this morning, Wednesday, December 27 at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital. His family shared the news of his death via social media.

“He made his Mark on this rock we call Barbados,” said his son, Andrew Williams on Facebook.

Williams served the constituency of St Michael North West from 1999 to 2003. He represented the Democratic Labour Party and later joined the Barbados Labour Party (BLP).

He was also the host of the long running radio programme ‘Looking Back’ on Q100.7 FM.