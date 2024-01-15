Mark Wahlberg, Khaled not the only visitors who love Sandy Lane course Loop Barbados

The Sandy Lane Green Monkey golf course takes number 9 in the 2024 edition of USA Today 10Best Readers Choice Awards list of 10 amazing Caribbean golf courses you need to play.

According to the site, to narrow the field, a panel of Caribbean and golf experts nominated their top picks for the best golf courses in the Caribbean. Then, readers weighed in by voting to decide the winners.

For the Sandy Lane Green Monkey golf course, USA Today said, “This Sandy Lane resort-exclusive Tom Fazio-designed par 72 course in Barbados was carved from an old limestone quarry. The Green Monkey course features exposed rock, rolling greens and a serious elevation change for a memorable Caribbean golfing experience.”

Over the holidays, American Grammy Award-winning multiplatinum producer DJ Khaled and actor Mark Wahlberg played a few on the course. The pair even saw the real green monkeys, who the course are named in honour of, while on the green.

The number 1 spot for 2024 went to Royal Turks and Caicos Golf Club – Providenciales, Turks & Caicos.

See the 10Best Golf courses in the Caribbean for 2024 before:

Royal Turks and Caicos Golf Club – Providenciales, Turks & Caicos

Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club – Rendezvous Bay, Anguilla

Robert Trent Jones II Golf Course at Four Seasons Resort Nevis – Charlestown, St. Kitts and Nevis

Teeth of the Dog at Casa de Campo – La Romana, Dominican Republic

Cinnamon Hill at Rose Hall Golf – Montego Bay, Jamaica

Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Course – Great Exuma, Bahamas

Cedar Valley Golf Course – Cedar Grove, Antigua and Barbuda

East Course at TPC Dorado Beach – Dorado, Puerto Rico

The Green Monkey at Sandy Lane – St. James, Barbados

No. 10: Tierra del Sol Golf Course – Aruba (Fun fact: This 18-hole championship golf course is designed by Robert Trent Jones, Jr.)