Marion Hall Blast Shenseea, Spice, Jada Kingdom Over Raunchy Music

Minister Marion Hall, formerly Lady Saw, known as the Queen of Dancehall for her cutting lyrics, is lashing out at current female dancehall artistes as she takes them on over their lewd dressing, music, and behaviors.

In a video shared on social media, the former dancehall deejay, who is now a gospel artiste, singled out Spice and Shenseea as she criticized their current music and performances.

She called on the artists to leave dancehall music and turn to Christ as she claimed that they are all in a “race to hell” due to the type of music they are making.

Ms. Marion Hall made the calls last Sunday during her home-based weekly sermon, which she calls ‘Submit Yourself or Go To Hell’ in which she called out Spice, Shenseea, Ishawna, and Jada Kingdom for the type of music they are making.

According to her, the females could never be “at peace” because they are working for the devil.

“I worked for the devil, gyrating mi self on stage,” she said as she recalled that she “originated slackness” in her former days as Lady Saw. “At times I was so uncomfortable so I see you, baby girl, I see you. You’re not comfortable. I see my little sisters and desperation has taken control of them.”

Marion Hall continued, “I just want you, all of you to take a good look at what you’ve been doing. I started it and I just can’t rest unless I speak to you. You’re going overboard and it’s like a race to hell. It’s like you’re racing each other to get to hell.”

Shenseea

She specifically addressed Shenseea telling her that she was beautiful and didn’t need to create the level of music she is currently making to be successful. Shenseea has been receiving mixed views for her song “Lick,” which promotes men giving oral sex to women. It’s a taboo subject in the dancehall space for men to do the act but not women.

According to her, Shenseea is doing forced labor with the raunchy music she is making.

“Babygirl, when I see you, you look helpless. It’s like you’re doing forced labour. You’re too beautiful, come on now sweetheart,” Minister Hall said. “Your mom passed recently and I don’t mean to bring her up, but I don’t think she would be happy. Please turn.”

Minister Marion Hall, who previously had issues with Spice over the title of Queen of Dancehall, also told the “Go Dung Deh” artist that she was ‘played out.’

“There’s another woman, Spice. You need to relax. I know you. You were living with me at one point and the way you fight for things, you will go to hell to get it. I know you and I just wanna reach out to you. I don’t care how you take it because I am not trying to look friends, I am just here to talk to you because of who I was,” she shared. “Spice yuh stuck in the hole, you need flavour. People need to tell you the truth. Dat is why you have to be stripping, why you have to be out there with yuh whole body out there like that. True talent don’t need that. Spice yuh played out.”

Meanwhile, she also addressed Jada Kingdom telling her that she was a “weak little girl” who needed to repent.

“I want some young ladies to understand that there is nothing more precious than giving your life to God, no matter what is out there you will never be at peace until you choose him,” she said. “I started this so I have to end it. You’re going overboard now. There is no award that you could want so bad that you have to do this. The things of the world, when you greedy for it you will lose your salvation,” she said.

“Salvation is free honey, you don’t have to sell your soul,” she added. “I don’t care if it hurt. I have to tell dem di truth.”