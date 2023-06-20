Mariners, swimmers, seabathers cautioned ahead of Bret Loop Barbados

Mariners, swimmers, seabathers cautioned ahead of Bret
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Mariners, swimmers, seabathers cautioned ahead of Bret

Barbados News

Thursday into Friday sea changes predicted

Loop News

25 minutes ago

Tropical Storm Bret is expected to alter sea conditions around Barbados later this week.

In its 11pm update, the Barbados Meteorological Services stated marine conditions are expected to deteriorate during the passage of Bret on Thursday, June 22, and into early Friday, June 23, particularly in open waters well north of Barbados.

Sea conditions around Barbados are expected to become moderate to rough in open water with some choppy conditions affecting the west coastlines of Barbados.

Mariners are advised not to venture too far from port leading up to Thursday and Friday.

