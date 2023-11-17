Marine Update: Large swells, choppy seas predicted Loop Barbados

Choppy seas and large swells have been predicted for this weekend around Barbados.

Two low-pressure systems are expected to generate large northerly swells in the far Central Atlantic which is expected to propagate into our area by today, Friday, November 17, 2023, with swells of 2.0 to 2.5m. These large swells are forecast to generate choppy sea conditions mainly along the northern, eastern and western coastlines of Barbados from this Friday and into the weekend, with swells peaking around 3.0m.

As a result, the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) has issued a Small Craft and High Surf Advisory.

The alert message will be updated on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 6am or sooner if conditions warrant.

An improvement is expected on Monday, November 20, 2023.

What is a small craft advisory?

A small-craft advisory is issued when sustained winds of 20 to 25 knots and/or sea swells of 2.5 to 3.0 metres (8 to 10 feet) and/or reduced visibility (less than 10 km but greater than 5 km) are affecting or forecast to affect the marine area within the next 36 hours.

What is a high surf advisory?

A high surf advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses or is forecast to pose a threat to life and property within the surf zone during the next 36 hours.

Advice

Small craft operators should be prepared for the following possibilities in the open waters:

Large open water swells can be hazardous to some vessels

Operation of smaller vessels can be difficult at times due to large swells