Marine Update ahead of Bret: Small Craft, High Surf advisories issued Loop Barbados

[Update: 6:14 pm, Tuesday, June 20, 2023]

A small craft advisory and high surf advisory are in effect for Barbados from today, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), the advisories will be terminated at 6am on Friday, June 23, 2023, or sooner if conditions warrant as Tropical Storm Bret begins to affect the marine area.

A Small-Craft advisory is issued when sustained winds of 20 to 25 knots and/or sea swells of 2.5 to 3.0 metres (8 to 10 feet) and/or reduced visibility (less than 10 km but greater than 5 km) are affecting or forecast to affect the marine area within the next 36 hours.

A High-Surf advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses or is forecast to pose a threat to life and property within the surf zone during the next 48 hours.

Prediction

Moderate to rough swells of 2.5m to 3.5m (8 ft to 11ft) in open water around Barbados is expected to generate choppy conditions which will particularly affect the islands’ eastern and northern coastlines. As a result, a small craft and high surf advisory are in effect.

Advice

Mariners are advised not to venture too far from port and secure their vessels leading up to Wednesday night.

5pm, June 20, Update:

Marine conditions are forecast to deteriorate from Wednesday night June 21, 2023, into early Friday morning.

[Original story: 11:30 pm, June 19, 2023]

Tropical Storm Bret is expected to alter sea conditions around Barbados later this week.

In its 11pm update, the Barbados Meteorological Services stated marine conditions are expected to deteriorate during the passage of Bret on Thursday, June 22, and into early Friday, June 23, particularly in open waters well north of Barbados.

Sea conditions around Barbados are expected to become moderate to rough in open water with some choppy conditions affecting the west coastlines of Barbados.

Mariners are advised not to venture too far from port leading up to Thursday and Friday.