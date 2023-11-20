Marine Report: Seabathers cautioned still Loop Barbados

The choppy seas and high swells predicted over the weekend were expected to deteriorate by today, Monday, November 20, however, the high swells have persisted.

At this time the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) is warning swimmers, seabathers and small craft operators to be aware of the higher than normal swells.

This morning, the prediction is for moderate in open water with norhterly swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters ( 7 to 8 ft ) and decreasing.

Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tonight there is expected to be some improvement. Moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ) and decreasing, is the marine forecast for this evening into tomorrow.