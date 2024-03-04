Marine Forecast – Swells increasing over the next 24 to 48 hours Loop Barbados

Over the next few hours, sea conditions are predicted to deteriorate as swells increase.

Here is the marine forecast for Barbados today, Monday, March 4, 2024, according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Morning

General Swell Information: Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Night

General Swell Information: Smooth to moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution on western coastlines.