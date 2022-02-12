Marine Alert: Small craft operators, swimmers cautioned | Loop Barbados

Marine Alert: Small craft operators, swimmers cautioned
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Marine Alert: Small craft operators, swimmers cautioned

Marine forecast indicates moderate swells

Loop News

Marine map for February 12, 2022. (Source: Met Office)

Barbados can expect swells of up to more than eight feet today.

The Barbados Meteorological Service is asking persons to be cautious during the course of the day and tonight, February 12,

Today:

General swell information: Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and steady. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tonight:

General swell information: Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

