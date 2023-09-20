Marine Alert: Exercise caution along the West coast Loop Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) has not issued any advisories, watches or warnings but appeals to persons to be vigilant and take care along the West coast if venturing into the sea.

Marine forecast

Morning

General Swell Information: Smooth to moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ).

Sea bathers and small craft operators should exercise caution along the west coast.

Night

General Swell Information: Smooth to moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ).

Sea bathers and small craft operators should exercise caution along along the west coast.