Marijuana worth $21million seized; Colombian in custody Loop Barbados

When a ‘stash house’ was raided by members of the Barbados police Service on August 2, 481 kilogrammes of marijuana was found and one Colombian national was arrested at the location.

According to the Communications Unit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) this was the result of an ongoing investigation spanning over two years.

The TTPS reported on August 6, 2022, that one Colombian was arrested and marijuana with a street value of BBD 21,437,223.46 (TT$72,063,420) was seized in Barbados following months of surveillance, intelligence gathering and collaboration with regional law enforcement agencies.

In June 2020, officers of TTPS began investigations into a person of interest who was suspected of controlling a drug ring based in Central Trinidad with regional and international links.

The suspect and another man then boarded a flight to Barbados in late June 2022, Barbados law enforcement was notified, and their assistance was requested.

The TTPS continued gathering intelligence and maintained relations with Barbados law enforcement, and as a result discovered that on Friday, July 29, 2022, a shipment of drugs landed in Barbados.

This intelligence was further developed and on August 2, police in Barbados breached the “stash house” in Barbados where they found and seized 481 kilogrammes of marijuana with a street value of over Barbados $21million.

The Colombian national was also arrested at the house.

Investigations are continuing.