Marella Voyager, Discovery cruise ships to homeport in Barbados Loop Barbados

Increased cruise passengers are expected for the 2023/2024 winter season, as the TUI Group has chosen Barbados as the homeport destination for two of their larger cruise ships.

The Marella Voyager, which has a capacity of 1,900 passengers began sailing out of Barbados on November 12, 2023, and will continue to have weekly departures on Sundays until April 14, 2024. Meanwhile, its sister ship, the Marella Discovery, which has a capacity of 1,800 passengers, began operations on November 16, 2023, and will continue with weekly departures on Thursdays until April 18, 2024.

The TUI Marella cruise lines will have a total of 46 sailing rotations in Barbados for the winter season.

Speaking during a plaque exchange at the Barbados Port Inc on Sunday, November 19, the Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Ian Gooding-Edghill, welcomed the continued partnership with TUI Group.

“I want to thank the TUI Group for their continued confidence in destination Barbados and for the increased winter business to Barbados. Our partnership with the TUI Group began in 2011 and has blossomed throughout the years,” said the Minister.

“As we work together during this Winter 2023/2024 cruise season, I hope that our partnership will continue to grow stronger.”

Staff Captain of the Marella Voyager, Valeriy Ignatyev was on hand to accept the plaque and gift on behalf of the TUI Group and expressed his gratitude to destination Barbados and for the continued hospitality they receive.