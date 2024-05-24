Manufest product review and business event on today Loop Barbados

The Barbados Trust Fund Limited (BTFL) will launch the 2024 edition of its Manufest Manufacturing Incubator Programme for Manufacturers with a Product Review and Business Excellence session today, Saturday, May 25, at Bagnall Point, Pelican Village Complex, St Michael, starting at 10.00 AM.

During the event, participants will be given an opportunity to showcase, sample and retail their products, while interacting with several industry professionals, including Export Barbados; Barbados National Standards Institution; Barbados Manufacturers’ Association; Government Analytical Services; and Caribbean Label Craft. The industry professionals will review the products on display and provide valuable feedback to the participants.

In addition, industry professionals will make a presentation on their respective organisations and highlight their role in developing businesses in the manufacturing sector.

Meanwhile, from Monday, May 27, the BTFL will embark on a seven-week training initiative geared towards strengthening businesses in the manufacturing sector.

The programme will place emphasis on building client competencies in Manufacturing Quality Essentials; Public Speaking and Presentation Skills; the Business Model Canvass; Business Innovation; Costing & Pricing; Marketing & Sales; and Inventory Management.

Participants of the programme have been assigned to the following sub-sectors: Beauty, Health and Wellness; Food and Beverage; Wines and Spirits; as well as the Creative and Cultural Industries.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS).