Man’s body found on compound of King Street business | Loop Barbados

Police are investigating the unnatural death of a St Michael man.

The deceased is 45-year-old Ricardo Sylvester Wood, of Clarke’s Avenue, Bayville, St Michael.

According to police spokesman, acting inspector Rodney Inniss, around 9:35 pm on Wednesday, December 15, the Operations Control Room received a report that a man collapsed in the area of Kings Street, near Whitepark Road, St Michael.

On arrival, lawmen were directed to the Wood’s motionless body which lying on the compound of a business establishment.

He was pronounced dead by a medical doctor.