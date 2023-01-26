Man’s body found in Cedros mud volcano

Black Immigrant Daily News

A MAN’S decomposed body was found in a mud volcano in a forested area in the Cedros district on Thursday afternoon.

The police made the discovery at around 3.15 pm after receiving a tip-off from an anonymous person about “several bodies” seen in the mud volcano in the Chatham area.

A report said Sgt Khan and other South Western Division Task Force officers on patrol received the information.

At around 2 pm, the police went to Chatham Road, Cedros, along the coastline referred to as Lilith Point, which leads to the volcano. After walking for about three miles, they saw a dirt road with the volcano roughly 50 feet in diameter.

The body, which appeared to be about six feet, was at the centre of the volcano, lying face down.

The deceased was wearing a pair of discoloured long jeans and a discoloured top. The left leg was straight, with the right slightly bent at the knee. The right arm was outstretched and only visible to the elbow.

The torso was also visible. However, the remaining parts of the body were not visible and appeared to be sunk in the mud.

The police do not have an identity of the man but suspect it could be someone who was reported missing earlier this month. Investigations are ongoing.

