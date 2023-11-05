Man’s body found floating in Careenage, police investigating Loop Barbados

Police are investigating the suspected drowning of a 66-year-old man.

About 6:30 am on Sunday, November 5, lawmen receive a report of a body floating in the Careenage, Bridgetown, St Michael. Upon arrival, officers from the Central Police Station discovered a man’s body floating face down in the area of the old Waterfront Cafe.

The body was retrieved from the waters with the assistance of the Barbados Coast Guard.

The deceased was identified as Ronald Michael Brathwaite, 66 years, of Nelson Street, The City.

Investigations are ongoing.