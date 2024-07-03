Mangrove Park residents rejoice after smooth hurricane passage

The passage of hurricane Beryl was the same as any windy day. This is according to the residents of Mangrove Park, St Philip, who reported a smooth hurricane passage from Sunday, June 30, 2024 into Monday, July 1.

Speaking to Loop, yesterday, Monday, June 2, after the all-clear had been given, residents reported no major outages, despite a brief water outage late Sunday night, June 30.

Persons also disclosed that their electricity and internet were operational throughout the entire period.

One resident by the name of Mr Lucas reported no damages, but really high winds.

“Me and my family was good, we aint had no sort of damages just high winds but everything was cool.”

Lucas also noted however, that residents experienced a water outage during the passage of hurricane Beryl, on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

“The water come back on late but other than that it was okay.”

Blue skies at Mangrove Park, St Philip, during the passage of hurricane Beryl, yesterday, Monday, July 1.

Another resident by the name of Mr Cumberbatch also reported high winds.

“My experience was not bad at all. It was very windy, but apart from that it everything else was cool.”

“We had no running water from late last night, but we had electricity throughout the entire passing, so it wasn’t hard to pass the time and be up to date with all the latest developments of hurricane Beryl through the passage,” the young man also disclosed.

“All in all I’m glad that it was not any worst, and I’m thankful that I’m here safe today,” he added.