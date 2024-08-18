Managing Director of King and King Enterprises Beresford King passes

Founder and Managing Director of King and King Enterprises and Deacon of the Ellerton Wesleyan Holiness Church, Beresford Owen King has passed away.

He entered into rest on August 7, 2024, at age 65.

King, late of Crawford Road, Ellerton, St George, was the husband of Shermay King (Gildan), father of Krischan and Kaelin King, brother of Yvonne, Dennis, Faye, Sharon, Diana, Roger, Victor, Emmerson and Tamara and uncle of Mawena, Danyele, Rechika, Rommel, Hamil, Dario, Makayla, Jada, Jadon, Zahra, Zyanna, Zion, Chinyere, Chaziah, Justin, Simone and Courtney.

King was the special father to Romario Watson and god father to Dwayne Hood, Kalson Lovell and Micah Jones.

He was also the cousin of Randy, Coursey, Jasmine, Roderick, John, Lorraine, Sandria, Allison, brother-in- law of Carlos Brathwaite, Carol, David, Sincair, Victor and Wilfred Eversley and Carlos Clarke, and nephew of Agatha Campbell (UK), Una (USA), Cora and Doris Nicholls.

He will be missed by relatives Randy, Coursey, Jasmine, Roderick, John, Lorraine, Sandria, Allison the King, Lowe, Thomas and Nicholls families, friends Alison Belgrave (USA), Pastors of Ellerton Wesleyan Holiness Church, Sonja, Andre and Lisa, Peter and Diana, Delbert, Beverly, Graham, Jefferson, Earl Phillips, Andrew Tempro, Reginald, Michael Daniel, Nigel, John Harding David Sealy, Troy, Orlando Estwick, Marlene Gill, Staff of King and Kings Enterprises and many more.

A Service of Thanksgiving celebrating the life of Beresford Owen King takes place at the Mount of Praise Wesleyan Holiness Church, Tudor Bridge, St Michael on Friday, August 23, 2024 at 9.30 am.

The cortege wil then proced to Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens for the interment.

Viewing takes place at Ellerton Wesleyan Holiness Church, Eustace Lashley Road, Ellerton, St George, on Thursday, August 22, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm.

Viewing also takes place at the church an hour before the commencement of the service.

The family is inviting persons to view the live stream of the service and burial at htpsl://youtube.com/ive/UJGVN8g691s? feature-share.

Enquiries of the funeral entrusted to St George’s Home for Funerals can be made at 271-4381.

Online condolences can be posted to: [email protected].