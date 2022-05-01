Man with Yosemite Sam tattoo wanted by police | Loop Barbados

Police are looking for wanted man Tyrell Edwin Robinson alias ‘Squash’.

The 33-year-old is wanted for questioning in connection with a serious criminal matter.

Robinson, whose last known addresses are Woodbourne, St. Philip and Four Square Valley, St Philip is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, has a dark complexion and slim build. He has a tattoo of the cartoon character ‘Yosemite Sam’ on his right arm.

He is advised that he can present himself to the District ‘B’ Police Station accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Robinson. Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Tyrell Edwin Robinson, is asked to contact the District ‘B’ Police Station at telephone number 437-4311/4775, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.