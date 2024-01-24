Man who threatened nurse pleads guilty before Chief Magistrate Loop Barbados

A 27-year-old man has pleaded guilty to three offences committed last Thursday at the St Philip Polyclinic including assaulting a nurse.

The incident drew public ire and garnered responses from the Barbados Nurses Association and the trade unions, especially because the nurse was threatened by a knife-weilding Tical Romario Smith while on the job.

Police at the District ‘C’ Police Station of The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) arrested and formally charged Smith of Gemswick, St Philip for the following offences that were committed on Thursday, January 18, 2024, whilst at the Polyclinic in Six Roads:

Assault

Possession of an Offensive Weapon to wit a knife

Trespass

Smith appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrate’s Court yesterday, Tuesday, January 23, 2024, before Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes where he pleaded guilty and was remanded to the Barbados Prison Service. He is scheduled to reappear on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.