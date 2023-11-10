Man wanted for questioning in relation to serious criminal matters Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Trivaun Randolph Jordan who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Jordan, whose last known addresses are #77 Mullins Terrace, St Peter and #38 Warrens Heights, St Thomas is approximately five feet ten inches tall, of a dark complexion with a slim build.

Rawlins is advised that he can present himself to the Narcotics Unit, Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church accompanied by an Attorney-at-Law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Trivaun Randolph Jordan, is asked to contact the Narcotics Unit at 418-2631, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.