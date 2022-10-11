Man wanted after escaping police custody Loop Barbados

Police are searching for Oranile Holder, who escaped from lawful custody on October 6.

Holder, who is also known as Nilee, is approximately 5’5″, of brown complexion and slim built. His last known address is Cumberbatch Road, Fairfield Road, Black Rock, St Michael.

Holder is advised that he can present himself to the Black Rock Police Station accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Oranile Holder, is asked to contact the Black Rock Police Station at the telephone number 417-7500, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest Police Station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.