Man to answer robbery charges in excess of $321 000

A St Michael man charged with robbery of more than $321 000 Barbados currency is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.
Shaquille O’Neal Orlando Cumberbatch, 30 years of King William Street, St Michael was charged with
- Robbery – of John Merritt and Rache Oliver of $98 941.60 belonging to Thanise Investments;
- $97 292.23 belonging to D.K.L.O Enterprises Incorporated
- $90 366.38 belonging to Kairre Maycock & Company Limited
- $34 721.22 belonging to Leomay Incorporated
The total of these four offences is $321 321.43.
Cumberbatch is facing an additional charge of robbing Merritt of one firearm valued at $2 300 and 11 rounds of ammunition valued at $33.
He is scheduled to appear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates Court on Tuesday. (PR/SAT)