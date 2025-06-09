Wanted: Shane Michael Jordan One dead in collision at Pollards, St Philip Sanitation driver robbed at gunpoint 300 sign up for Senior Games Businesses ‘must’ take holistic approach Fogging Schedule: June 10 to 13
Local News

Man to answer robbery charges in excess of $321 000

09 June 2025
Shaquille O’Neal Orlando Cumberbatch (GP)

A St Michael man charged with robbery of more than $321 000 Barbados currency is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

Shaquille O’Neal Orlando Cumberbatch, 30 years of King William Street, St Michael was charged with

  • Robbery – of John Merritt and Rache Oliver of $98 941.60 belonging to Thanise Investments;
  • $97 292.23 belonging to D.K.L.O Enterprises Incorporated
  • $90 366.38 belonging to Kairre Maycock & Company Limited
  • $34 721.22 belonging to Leomay Incorporated

The total of these four offences is $321 321.43.

Cumberbatch is facing an additional charge of robbing Merritt of one firearm valued at $2 300 and 11 rounds of ammunition valued at $33.

He is scheduled to appear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates Court on Tuesday. (PR/SAT)

