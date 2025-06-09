Man to answer robbery charges in excess of $321 000

A St Michael man charged with robbery of more than $321 000 Barbados currency is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

Shaquille O’Neal Orlando Cumberbatch, 30 years of King William Street, St Michael was charged with

Robbery – of John Merritt and Rache Oliver of $98 941.60 belonging to Thanise Investments;

$97 292.23 belonging to D.K.L.O Enterprises Incorporated

$90 366.38 belonging to Kairre Maycock & Company Limited

$34 721.22 belonging to Leomay Incorporated

The total of these four offences is $321 321.43.

Cumberbatch is facing an additional charge of robbing Merritt of one firearm valued at $2 300 and 11 rounds of ammunition valued at $33.

He is scheduled to appear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates Court on Tuesday. (PR/SAT)