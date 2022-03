The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

A shooting at 7th Avenue New Orleans, St Michael has left one dead.

The Police Operations Control Room received the report around 9:30 am today, Thursday, March 10.

The 56-year-old man, who has not been identified by police, received injuries to his chest and back.

He was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by private vehicle, where he was later pronounced dead by a medical doctor while undergoing treatment.

Police investigations are ongoing.