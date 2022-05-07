Man still missing, not seen since March | Loop Barbados

The search continues for 36-year-old Greg Duguid who vanished just over a month ago.

The Gooding Road, Deighton Road, St Michael resident was last seen around 2 am on Thursday, March 31 by his parents, Carlene and Gregory Duguid.

He was reported missing around 7:45 am the same day, along with some clothing, his cell phone and a laptop.

Duguid is about 5 feet 10 inches tall, has a slim build, and a dark complexion. He wears glasses.

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the missing man.

Any person who may know the whereabouts of Greg Duguid is asked to contact the Hastings/Worthing Police Station at telephone number 430-7614, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 429-8787, or the nearest police station.