Man still missing, not seen since March | Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Man still missing, not seen since March | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Man still missing, not seen since March

2 Diamond League track meets in China called off

Registered farmers advised to apply for water rate change

Efforts underway to make Dominica #1 climate-resilient nation

Explosion damages hotel in Cuban capital; 8 deaths reported

Asian Games in China postponed because of spread of COVID-19

Woman, 75, succumbs to COVID-19

Digicel cops Ookla Speedtest award for fastest network in Caribbean

Rihanna says ‘I do’ to A$AP Rocky’s grill proposal in music video

2022 Check-in with Loop: Rubytech finds purpose during pandemic

Saturday May 07

25?C
Barbados News

Greg Duguid’s parents last saw him March 31

Loop News

11 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The search continues for 36-year-old Greg Duguid who vanished just over a month ago.

The Gooding Road, Deighton Road, St Michael resident was last seen around 2 am on Thursday, March 31 by his parents, Carlene and Gregory Duguid.

He was reported missing around 7:45 am the same day, along with some clothing, his cell phone and a laptop.

Duguid is about 5 feet 10 inches tall, has a slim build, and a dark complexion. He wears glasses.

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the missing man.

Any person who may know the whereabouts of Greg Duguid is asked to contact the Hastings/Worthing Police Station at telephone number 430-7614, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 429-8787, or the nearest police station.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Entertainment

Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed Nicki Minaj’s dad

Sport

Tuchel says ‘zero problem’ between him and Pulisic

Barbados News

Man still missing, not seen since March

More From

Entertainment

Rihanna says ‘I do’ to A$AP Rocky’s grill proposal in music video

Rihanna and A$AP get hitched in new music video

Lifestyle

See also

Why God did this? Bajan mothers have convenient ears

Bajan children sound-off about their mums

Caribbean News

British Virgin Islands premier granted bond in US drug case

The premier of the British Virgin Islands could be released on a $500,000 bond as he awaits trial on charges tied to a US government narcotics sting, a federal judge in Miami said Wednesday.
In a s

Entertainment

A pregnant Rihanna makes a surprise ‘appearance’ at Met Gala 2022

Barbadian pop star honoured at Met Gala 2022 with a marble statue

Caribbean News

Digicel cops Ookla Speedtest award for fastest network in Caribbean

There’s cause for celebration across the region with the Speedtest award from Ookla, the global leader in internet testing and analysis, confirming that Digicel mobile customers benefit from the faste

Entertainment

In de Mele: Machel closes curtain in Cancun with Legend concert

Mele came to a resounding end with Machel Montano in concert for the second time over the weekend.
The King of Soca ended the inaugural Mele Destination with the last 20 years of his career as