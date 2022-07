Police are investigating a stabbing incident which occurred at Greenfield, St Michael today.

Around 7:20 am, officers received a report that a 40-year-old man was stabbed by an unidentified man during an altercation at the said address.

The victim fled the scene and ran to the Central Police Station. He collapsed in the car park area opposite the police station and was then transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance.

Investigations are ongoing.