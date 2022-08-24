Man shot twice in Goodland community Loop Barbados

A man is nursing gunshot wounds to both his legs today.

Police are carrying out investigations into a shooting incident, which occurred about 6:45pm yesterday, Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 4th Avenue, Goodland, St Michael.

Police say just before 7pm they received a report that three armed men came from the area of a track leading from Goodland Main Road onto 4th Avenue, Goodland, St. Michael and discharged a number of shots at two men who were standing in the road, striking one of them.

The shooting victim received injury to both legs and was taken away from the scene in a private motor vehicle for medical attention.

Investigations are continuing and anyone who can provide any information into this matteris asked to call, the Black Rock Police Station at 417-7500 or 7501, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.