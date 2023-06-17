Man shot in thigh by masked men along Worthing Loop Barbados

Man shot in thigh by masked men along Worthing Loop Barbados
Police are investigating

Loop News

June 16, 2023 11:59 AM ET

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A man is nursing a gunshot wound after being attacked by masked men along Worthing, Christ Church.

According to police, around 1:50 am, Friday, June 16, the victim was walking in the area of Republic Bank Worthing when two men dressed in black and wearing ski masks pointed a gun at him. One of the men shot the victim in his right thigh. The duo then ran off and left the area in a white motor car.

The victim ran to a nearby business, asked for help and was subsequently transported by private vehicle for medical attention.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone who can provide any information that can assist with these investigations is asked to call the Hastings/Worthing Police Station at 430-7608, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.

