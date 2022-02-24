Man shot in the chest in New Orleans | Loop Barbados

A 32-year-old man was shot in the upper chest at 5th Avenue, New Orleans, St Michael, on Wednesday night.

Police report that around 9:45 pm, two masked men wearing dark clothing walked past the victim. A single shot was heard and the victim realised he had been shot in the chest. The two men took a gold chain he was wearing and then fled the scene.

The victim, whose identity has not been revealed by police, was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by private vehicle.

Investigations into this matter are ongoing.

Anyone who may have information that can assist with this investigation is asked to contact the Central Police Station at 430-7676, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 429- 8787 or any police station.