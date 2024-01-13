Man shot dead in Four Roads, St Philip Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is investigating the death of 31-year-old Shane Parris of Mangrove, St Philip .

According to lawmen, around 11:05 am, today, Saturday, January 13, a motorcar pulled up, at Nursery #2, Four Roads, St Philip, a man got out and approached Parris. Several shots were heard and the assailant fled the scene in the vehicle. Parris died on the spot.

Police are asking anyone who may have any knowledge pertaining to the circumstances in this matter to contact the District C Police station at 416-8200/04, Police Emergency 211 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 8477 (TIPS).