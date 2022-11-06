Man shot dead at Upper Gills Road Loop Barbados

A 26-year-old man is dead following a shooting incident which occurred around 10:40 am today, Sunday, November 6.

Police report the victim was standing by a house in the area of Upper Gills Road, St Michael when he was shot multiple times by a pillion rider onboard a motorcycle.

The driver and rider escaped by travelling along Upper Roebuck Street towards Tweedside Road, St Michael .

The victim was transported by private vehicle to the hospital, where he was reported dead on arrival by medical personnel.

Investigations are ongoing.

The Barbados Police Service is urging anyone who may have witnessed or have any knowledge of this incident or the perpetrators involved to call Central Police Station at 430 7676, Police Emergency 211, CID 4307189 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 8477 (TIPS).