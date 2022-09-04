Man shot dead after armed masked men pulled up, fired upon crowd Loop Barbados

Police are investigating an unnatural shooting death which appears to now be the country’s 29th murder for 2022.

At Lynches, St Philip, according to police, it was reported about 8:40 pm last night, Saturday, September 3, 2022, that there were a number of people liming in an area under a street light playing dominoes, when a vehicle approached the area stopped and suddenly a number of masked men jumped out the car and started shooting.

The crowd scattered for safety. Moments later one man was found in the area lying motionless with several noticeable injuries. No one else received or complained of being injured.

The victim was pronounced dead by a medical doctor who visited the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.