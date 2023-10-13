Man shot at shop in The Ivy Loop Barbados

Police are investigating a shooting incident, which occurred Thursday night at The Ivy, St. Michael.

About 9:36 pm the Operations Control received a report from an anonymous caller stating that a man had been shot in the area of 4th Avenue, The Ivy, St. Michael.

Police responded and on arrival, learnt that a male in his late 20’s was injured in his left thigh while at a shop in the area.

He was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in a private motor car.

Investigations are continuing into this matter and anyone who can provide any information that can assist with these investigations is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department (District ‘A’ Police Station) at 430-7170 or 430-7242, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.