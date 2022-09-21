Man sets himself ablaze to protest Japanese leader’s state funeral

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Tokyo, Japan (CNN)A Japanese man in his 70s has been taken to hospital in Tokyo after setting himself on fire near the prime minister’s office, according to Japan’s public broadcaster NHK.

“I have heard that police found a man who had suffered burns near the cabinet office this morning before 7am and I’m aware that police are investigating,” Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters on Wednesday.

The man told police he was against plans to hold a state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe later this month, CNN affiliate TV Asahi reported.

Police are now gathering evidence from security cameras and eye witnesses, TV Asahi said, adding that an officer who tried to extinguish the fire had been injured and was taken to hospital.

Growing protests