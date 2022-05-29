Man run over by own car in freak accident | Loop Barbados

Man run over by own car in freak accident
Man run over by own car in freak accident

A freak accident has taken the life of 51-year-old Matthew Felix Moore of Chalky Mount, St Andrew.

Around 5:45 pm on Saturday, May 28, police were informed that Moore was run over by his vehicle while examining it.

According to police spokesman, acting inspector Rodney Inniss, while at home, Moore went to examine his vehicle which was experiencing some mechanical problems. He removed a concrete slab, which propped the vehicle and then the car started to roll down the slope.

The 51-year-old held onto the vehicle from behind to stop it but the momentum pushed him to the ground and he was run over. The vehicle then travelled 30 feet along the yard and plunged into a seven-foot ravine.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical doctor.

Investigations are ongoing.

